Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 234.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 1,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Voya Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 160,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Voya Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 40,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOYA. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.1 %

In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Voya Financial news, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 39,724 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $2,988,833.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 70,774 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $5,208,258.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,793,826.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 114,062 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,042 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $70.48 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.70%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

