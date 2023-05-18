Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 26,719 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,719 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

NYSE:DVA opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at $31,385,451.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $1,682,127.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

