Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $1.89 Million Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 145,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 42.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 31.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 207,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $15.15 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $15.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 72.70%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

