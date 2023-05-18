Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Sells $73,575.00 in Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Rating) Director John David White sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $73,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,200 shares in the company, valued at $990,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Powell Industries Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ POWL opened at $57.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $683.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.96. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54.
Powell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.85%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $627,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter valued at $7,698,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Powell Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the first quarter worth $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.
About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switch gear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers and bus duct systems.
