Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $40.98 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 597,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,684 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $40,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after buying an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after buying an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

