Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,705 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Packaging Co. of America worth $41,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after buying an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after purchasing an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,413,000 after buying an additional 82,930 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,456,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $128.96 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $162.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.98%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

