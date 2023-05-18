ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.00

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 2903382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short QQQ

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Stories

