ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.61

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 17419223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

