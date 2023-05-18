ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.61

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.80, with a volume of 17419223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
