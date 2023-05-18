Prudential PLC Buys New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,119,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,949,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,443,847,000 after purchasing an additional 262,540 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,686,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,867,000 after purchasing an additional 429,688 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 388.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,585,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,205,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,304,000 after buying an additional 456,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.70.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

