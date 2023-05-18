Prudential PLC Has $633,000 Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Snap-on by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $257.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.86. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock worth $14,194,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.