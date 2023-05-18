Prudential PLC Makes New $609,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Burlington Stores by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after buying an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Burlington Stores news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.94.

NYSE BURL opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.