Prudential PLC Purchases 5,754 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Prudential PLC raised its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 154.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 356.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 65.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 50.5% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Black Knight Stock Performance

BKI stock opened at $55.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.87. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $72.74.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

