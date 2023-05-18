Prudential PLC Takes $559,000 Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.69 on Thursday. Aramark has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aramark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

