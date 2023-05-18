Prudential PLC Takes Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,836 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 332.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ziff Davis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,673,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, with a total value of $49,580.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $94.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

About Ziff Davis

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

Featured Stories

