Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 102.69%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $31,931.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,389,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,365 shares of company stock worth $59,176. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,509,000 after acquiring an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pulmonx by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pulmonx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pulmonx from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

