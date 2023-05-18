R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Q2 Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.45.
Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.
Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.
