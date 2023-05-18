R. H. Seale Sells 22,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $564,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 515,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,053,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Q2 Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Q2 from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.