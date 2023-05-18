Rain Capital Management LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 126,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 150,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,236,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 188.1% during the fourth quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,578 shares of company stock worth $18,543,247 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.25. The stock has a market cap of $404.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

