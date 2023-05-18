Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.27. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 51,074 shares traded.
Rare Element Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.
Rare Element Resources Company Profile
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of earth element deposits and mineral properties. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
