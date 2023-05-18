Raymond James & Associates Raises Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 619,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $11,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

