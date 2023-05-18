Raymond James & Associates Sells 3,515 Shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 157,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the third quarter valued at $730,000.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.85 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.02. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

