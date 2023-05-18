Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,593 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,603,000 after buying an additional 86,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $675,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.1 %

CPB opened at $53.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Further Reading

