Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after buying an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,040,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,345,000 after buying an additional 30,563 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 986,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,820,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,460,000 after buying an additional 66,165 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $66.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $7,641,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 535,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.20.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

