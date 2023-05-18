Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,112 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in AES by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $20.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Recommended Stories

