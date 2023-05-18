Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 69,723 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,723 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.28% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

SKYY opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $79.44.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

