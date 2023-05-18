Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $693,011.70 in Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 243,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $693,011.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,943,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,290,266.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, May 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 51,256 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $136,340.96.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 35,887 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $108,378.74.

RDW stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Redwire Co. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 244.26% and a negative net margin of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $53.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Redwire by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwire by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

