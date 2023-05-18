Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.67

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 76363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

