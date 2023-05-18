Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $918,413.44 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 821,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 23,313 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $196,062.33.

On Monday, April 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 87,413 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $863,640.44.

On Friday, March 10th, Baiju Bhatt sold 92,691 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $836,072.82.

HOOD opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

