Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $115,294.62 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) insider Craig Donato sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $115,294.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,143 shares in the company, valued at $48,597,931.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX stock opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $53.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

