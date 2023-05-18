Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) by 1,071.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,604 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 30.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Business First Bancshares news, CFO Greg Robertson bought 6,775 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kenneth W. Smith acquired 3,650 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $50,954.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,331 shares in the company, valued at $688,660.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Greg Robertson acquired 6,775 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $95,527.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,064.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 23,461 shares of company stock worth $354,885. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Business First Bancshares Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFST shares. TheStreet downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of BFST stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

