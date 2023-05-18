Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $65,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $215,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,811,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $765,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,584. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

APLS stock opened at $89.25 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $94.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

