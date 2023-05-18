Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 307,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,637 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Leslie’s worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of LESL stock opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LESL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.