Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,759 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.90% of Mitek Systems worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 415.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems Trading Up 3.6 %

Mitek Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ MITK opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.52 million, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

(Get Rating)

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.