Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Cognex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cognex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cognex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognex

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock worth $290,525. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $52.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $58.12.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

Featured Stories

