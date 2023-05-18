Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,512 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after buying an additional 61,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $39.17 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

