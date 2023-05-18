Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 47,270 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,270 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,891,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,023,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,919,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,769,000 after purchasing an additional 748,618 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.54.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,425 shares in the company, valued at $425,398. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $26,440.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

