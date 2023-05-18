Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 64,746 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 968,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in NU by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in NU by 110.3% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 44,189,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NU by 336.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,819,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,043,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442,106 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $129,071,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in NU by 292.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,885,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

NU opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.55. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

