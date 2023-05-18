Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,283 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 74.1% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 117,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 203,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 80.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 291,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 129,977 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on RLJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

RLJ Lodging Trust Price Performance

NYSE:RLJ opened at $10.68 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.99 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.