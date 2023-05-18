Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,375 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,906 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,606,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after acquiring an additional 181,826 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SONY opened at $95.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.28. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $95.89.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

