Russell S. Elmer Sells 69 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $492.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.06 and a 200-day moving average of $428.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after buying an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.