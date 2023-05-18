Russell S. Elmer Sells 69 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total transaction of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ServiceNow Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NOW stock opened at $492.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $452.06 and a 200-day moving average of $428.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.04.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow
ServiceNow Company Profile
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Further Reading
