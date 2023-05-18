Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.74

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.74 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 69861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Ryanair Trading Up 4.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Further Reading
