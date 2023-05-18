Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $100.74

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.74 and last traded at $100.42, with a volume of 69861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryanair by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

