Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,999,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $331,560,000 after purchasing an additional 131,308 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,151,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,929,000 after purchasing an additional 324,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 917,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $148.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

