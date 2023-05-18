Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,979 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $193.05 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other Seagen news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 99,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 42,793 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $7,557,671.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,042.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,575 shares of company stock worth $34,143,523. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.