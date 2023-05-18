Sharelynn Faye Moore Sells 6,002 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BEGet Rating) insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $79,286.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,623.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sharelynn Faye Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 12th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,051 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $13,810.14.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 2,016 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $37,336.32.
  • On Wednesday, February 22nd, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,247 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $139,745.39.
  • On Thursday, February 16th, Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 6,238 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $147,216.80.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.85. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

