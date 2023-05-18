Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Drops By 5.5%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Biodesix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,562 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.
Biodesix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.47.
About Biodesix
Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.
Read More
