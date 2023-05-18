Short Interest in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Drops By 5.5%

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 335,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birchview Capital LP raised its position in Biodesix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 5,039,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,562 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Biodesix in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Biodesix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

About Biodesix

Biodesix ( NASDAQ:BDSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biodesix will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.