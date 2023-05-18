Short Interest in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW) Declines By 5.9%

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CMCAW opened at $0.07 on Thursday. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07.

