Short Interest in Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Declines By 5.9%

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 165,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DBTX stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $106.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of -0.12.
Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded Decibel Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
About Decibel Therapeutics
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.
