Short Interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Drops By 5.6%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 97,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David J. Wambeke acquired 468,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC opened at $1.75 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

