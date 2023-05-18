Short Interest in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Decreases By 5.6%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,930,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 15th total of 13,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Fastly alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,469,888.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $66,800.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,888.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $178,049.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,530,360 shares in the company, valued at $104,159,242. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,135. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Fastly Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 886.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Fastly has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Fastly

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.