Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Decreases By 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 1,732.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

