Short Interest in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Decreases By 6.6%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 5,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.00.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 1,732.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

