Short Interest in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Decreases By 5.8%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,100,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the April 15th total of 24,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.95. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 135.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

